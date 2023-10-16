Netherlands donates four mobile hospitals to border guards

16.10.2023 14:05

The Netherlands has donated four mobile hospitals to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“These are ballistic-armored and stabilization and diagnostic modules with a dental office. Here, doctors will provide first aid, perform surgeries, and deploy a stationary hospital,” the Border Guard Service said.

At one time, such a hospital can receive several dozen patients in an hour.

As reported, in the coming weeks, the Netherlands intends to send 12 to 18 F-16 fighter jets to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...