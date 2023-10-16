Netherlands donates four mobile hospitals to border guards

16.10.2023 14:05
The Netherlands has donated four mobile hospitals to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
“These are ballistic-armored and stabilization and diagnostic modules with a dental office. Here, doctors will provide first aid, perform surgeries, and deploy a stationary hospital,” the Border Guard Service said.
At one time, such a hospital can receive several dozen patients in an hour.
As reported, in the coming weeks, the Netherlands intends to send 12 to 18 F-16 fighter jets to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots.
4 comments
🇱🇺💙💛🇺🇦
By the way Sir Bill, we also got some feedback thanking you for all your videos and video commentaries. One guy even pointed out that you missed one day, lol. Slava Ukraini~~!!
Wow, that’s way cool, Sir RSM! Heroyam Slava~~!! Thanks to you and all others responsible for making a platform to be able to present multiple ways for people to learn and understand what is going on in Ukraine and around the world in our combined struggle against rashism and genocide.
Don’t forget to mention it was right-wingers like you and me who spent almost a decade making this possible. (John McCain and Ted Cruz wing from my side btw. 😁)