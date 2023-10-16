Netanyahu spoke with Putin for the first time after the escalation in Gaza: what is known

Anastasia Pechenyuk20:45, 16.10.23
This is the first direct contact between the leaders since the massive Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.
In the evening of Monday, October 16, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who had previously cynically warned Israel against invading the Gaza Strip , writes the Times of Israel with reference to the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office.
As of 8:55 p.m., neither the Prime Minister’s Office nor Netanyahu himself has informed about the results of this conversation.
The Kremlin informs that the focus of the discussion was “the crisis situation that has arisen as a result of the sharp aggravation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.”
“The key points of today’s telephone contacts with the leaders of Palestine, Egypt, Iran and Syria were brought to the Israeli side,” the message reads.
Russia’s reaction to the war between Israel and Hamas
On October 7, the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas launched a massive attack on Israel and invaded the country’s territory. By October 9, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the complete liberation of Israeli territory. At the same time, Israel began a blockade of the territory controlled by terrorists – the Gaza Strip, attacks on this part of the Palestinian territory were intensified. Israel is currently preparing for a ground operation in the Gaza Strip, citing as its military objective the destruction of Hamas and the removal of the group from control of the territory.
Against this backdrop, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, waging a bloody unprovoked war against Ukraine, declared the inadmissibility of Israel’s ground operation in Gaza.
The Palestinian group Hamas thanked Putin for his stance on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and also hailed “Russia’s tireless efforts” to end the war.
ARISEN AFTER PUTIN GAVE THE GO FOR HIS ATTACK……………..DOES NETANYAHU KNOW THAT HAMAS LEADERS ARRIVE EVERY YEAR IN MOSCOW? FOR MONEY AND WEAPONS, TRAINING BY WAGNER? DID NETANYAHU FORGOT THAT PUTIN DID NOT SENT ANY CONDOLEANCES TO ISRAEL?
HA-ARETZ: NETANYAHU WAS SENDNIG EVERY YEAR MILLIONS OF DOLLAR VIA QUATAR TO HAMAS.
I’m seeing the more recent opinion piece you’re referring to but I couldn’t get past the pay wall to read the entirety.
What I’m finding is, that was 5 years ago as part of a brokered ceasefire to provide fuel for the power plant, aid for impoverished, pay for civil servants. However what Hamas really did with those funds ..who knows.
Israel has put a hold on its ground offensive. Is Netanyahu afraid of putler? Or the mullahs in iran? Iran already warned Israel, maybe putler, too?