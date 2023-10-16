10/15/2023

In the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, which borders on Ukraine, along with digging real trenches and installing minefields, the Russians are imitating the arrangement of defense lines. The money allocated for this is stolen by the management.

The Center for National Resistance reported this on its website on Sunday, October 15, with reference to information received from the underground. The CNS showed photographs of the Russian border area taken using drones.

The Central Tax Service announced “another wave of intensified installation of barriers along the region’s border,” but local leadership and commercial structures are jointly stealing the budget allocated for concrete fortifications.

The military-political leadership of the Russian Federation ordered their construction. Instead, local authorities force commercial structures of the Kursk region to purchase large quantities of Egoza-type barbed wire at their own expense and transfer construction equipment free of charge to the needs of the Russian Armed Forces and the Federal Border Service.

– Explosions were heard in Russian Kursk on the night of October 15. Local authorities announced a drone attack.

– On October 5, the Russian Federation also announced an alleged next attack by “Ukrainian” drones on the Kursk region. Due to the event, the lights were turned off in part of the region at night.

