In Slovakia, the anti-Ukrainian party will receive the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: an agreement has been signed

Katerina Chernovol18:08, 16.10.23

These ministries will be headed by representatives of the Smer-SD party, whose leader, Robert Fico, spread Russian fakes about Ukraine during the election campaign.

Robert Fico , the anti-Ukrainian leader of the Slovak party Smer-SD, which won the election, wants to speed up the formation of a new government. On October 15, his party signed a coalition agreement with the parties “Holos” and the Slovak National Party (SNP).

As Aktuality reports , after that, the head of Smer-SD, Robert Fitso, plans to present the names of new ministers to the country’s president, Zuzana Chaputova. However, these persons must first be approved by the party’s internal bodies – this is expected to happen in the coming days.

“Now, nothing prevents us from presenting the names of candidates for the positions of members of the government. There are also no obstacles for convening the constituent meetings of the National Council,” Fizo said after signing the agreement. He also added that he wants to hold the first meeting of new deputies next week, where the leadership of the parliament will be approved.

It is noted that Fico is in a hurry to form a new government in order to be in time for the summit of the European Council scheduled for October 27. SNP leader Andriy Danko said that the composition of the new government has already been agreed on by 80%.

According to Fico, the Slovak National Party will receive the Ministry of Environment, Culture and the new Ministry of Sports and Tourism. Smer-SD will receive the post of prime minister, minister of defense, transport, finance, foreign affairs, justice and agriculture.

At the same time, the “Voice” party will receive more departments than the winner of the Smer-SD elections. Its members will become the heads of the following ministries: internal affairs, economy, labor, informatization, education, health care. Also, the candidate from “Holos” will be given the position of deputy prime minister for European funds and the recovery plan.

However, specific appointments may meet with resistance from Zuzana Chaputova. The country’s president is willing to respect political appointments, but if the candidate’s expertise or previous work is in serious doubt, she will intervene.

Robert Fico, who advocates the termination of military aid to Ukraine and promises to take such a step, seems to have problems with the president of Slovakia. The other day, he criticized Chaputova for delaying the appointment of the government. It is noteworthy that Fico has not yet officially presented the names of the new ministers to the head of the country.

Political changes in Slovakia

Parliamentary elections were recently held in Slovakia. According to the voting results, the victory was won by the pro-Russian Smer-SD party of former Prime Minister Robert Fizo. Last time he lost this position with a scandal.

It is noteworthy that Fitso built his election campaign, in particular, on anti-Ukrainian rhetoric. He promised to stop providing any aid to Ukraine and repeatedly spread Russian propaganda narratives.

Subsequently, the mass media reported that the interim government of Slovakia announced the suspension of military aid to Ukraine , as the winners of the parliamentary elections opposed the provision of such support.

