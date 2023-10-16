Olesya Shyvikova

Director/Producer & International Reporter/Journalist

Oct 15

There on the frontlines of Zaporizhzhia I met the people who are heartbreakingly alive, these eyes, smiles, jokes… I met the real warriors of the light standing on guard between the darkness and the rest of the world, so that it doesn’t come to you homes and countries. They are simple hard working men, the land has called their names and they answered. They are my brothers and I will not stop until we see this terrible war till the victory. When I get upset I tell them, that I hate the war and I hate the fact I haven’t invented a way yet to stop it. They tell me that it`s them, who will stop the war, as long as I keep telling their stories… so that if something happens to any of them, their legacy lives on. Please, don`t forget us! Stand with Ukraine.

This is a very important news among all the madness that is unfolding right now. I ’ve been working on a documentary about the war crimes in Ukraine for quite a few months now. Let s end this cycle of impunities together. http://www.threadsofhumanity.com

