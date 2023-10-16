Director/Producer & International Reporter/Journalist
Oct 15
There on the frontlines of Zaporizhzhia I met the people who are heartbreakingly alive, these eyes, smiles, jokes… I met the real warriors of the light standing on guard between the darkness and the rest of the world, so that it doesn’t come to you homes and countries. They are simple hard working men, the land has called their names and they answered. They are my brothers and I will not stop until we see this terrible war till the victory. When I get upset I tell them, that I hate the war and I hate the fact I haven’t invented a way yet to stop it. They tell me that it`s them, who will stop the war, as long as I keep telling their stories… so that if something happens to any of them, their legacy lives on. Please, don`t forget us! Stand with Ukraine.
Video :
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/olesya-shyvikova-6a459567_there-on-the-frontlines-of-zaporizhzhia-i-activity-7119093292880773120-7l-9?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios
This is a very important news among all the madness that is unfolding right now. I
’ve been working on a documentary about the war crimes in Ukraine for quite a few months now. Lets end this cycle of impunities together. http://www.threadsofhumanity.com
One comment
There is a very good OpEd in today’s Telegraph by Zoe Strimpel, entitled :
“Israel has every right to do whatever it takes to eradicate Hamas Nazis.”
A professional journalist is willing to call out Hamas for what they are. It is time to do the same for the putinaZis.
Hamas is just one of countless offshoots of the Muslim Brotherhood, founded in Egypt in 1928. Its ideology is pure naziism. So much so that it became affiliated with nazi Germany in the 1930’s and received massive funding from them.
Today’s nazis: Russia, Iran and Syria, all sponsor Hamas, Hezbollah and every other izlamonazi murder gang.