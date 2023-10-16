Four children deported by Russia were returned to Ukraine

Katerina Chernovol18:42, 16.10.23

Among the children who were returned are three boys aged three, six and nine and one girl aged 17.

Ukraine returned home four children who were previously illegally deported by the Russian Federation to the territory of the aggressor country.

This was reported by the head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak.

According to him, there are three boys among them. They are three, six and nine years old. It was also possible to return a 17-year-old girl to Ukraine.

Earlier, WP wrote that four children were returned to Ukraine through the mediation of Qatar.

Return of illegally deported children to Ukraine

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian occupiers have illegally deported thousands of Ukrainians to the Russian Federation. Among them are both adults and children. Ukraine is actively working on the return of babies kidnapped by Russia.

On September 8, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported that Ukraine was able to return home nine more children who were illegally taken out of the country by the Russians or kept in the occupied territories. According to him, among the freed children was a minor whom the Russians accused of blowing up the bridge.

On September 1, 11 more children who were deported by the Russian occupiers returned home. The youngest of them is 2 years old, the oldest is 16 years old.

