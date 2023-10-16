Defense forces in the Donetsk region shot down the third Su-25 attack aircraft in a week, – General Tarnavsky

16.10.2023

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are actively destroying the enemy represented by the army of the aggressor country Russia and its equipment. Defense forces in the Donetsk region shot down the third enemy Su-25 attack aircraft in a week.

This was announced by the commander of the operational-strategic group of troops “Tavria”, Brigadier General Alexander Tarnavsky in Telegram . According to him, a total of 36 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed.

“Warriors of the Tavria OSUV in the Donetsk region have already destroyed three enemy Su-25 attack aircraft in a week. Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 2 missile and 35 air strikes, carried out 47 military clashes, and also carried out 906 artillery attacks. Rocket and artillery units from the OSUV “Tavria” completed 1,321 fire missions during the day,” the general said.

He added that the total enemy casualties were 472.

In addition, 36 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed at the front.

“In particular, 4 armored fighting vehicles, 8 artillery systems, 1 air defense system, Su-25 aircraft, 13 UAVs, 6 units of automobile and 1 special equipment. The enemy’s ammunition depot was also destroyed,” Tarnavsky wrote.

As OBOZ.UA reported, in the Tauride direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces inflicted significant losses on the Russian occupation forces. Our soldiers destroyed the Terminator tank support combat vehicle and the Soncepek heavy flamethrower system of the occupiers. Also, a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down in the Donetsk region .

