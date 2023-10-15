“We can’t count”: a soldier from the front told about the great losses of the Russian Federation near Avdiivka (video)

Anastasia Pechenyuk22:20, 15.10.23

The Russians continue to storm despite serious losses in manpower and equipment.

Serhii Tsekhotskyi, an officer of the 59th motorized infantry brigade named after Yakov Handziuk, located in the Avdiiv region, where the occupiers became active this month, spoke about the current situation on this part of the front.

The officer notes that the Russians have changed tactics in recent days due to heavy losses in manpower and equipment. They continue to storm, but have begun to do so in small groups. And the enemy now leaves its equipment several kilometers from the places of combat clashes.

“They have changed the tactics of their actions. The equipment is left 10-12 km from the point where the battles are taking place directly. The fact that we destroyed a large number of armored vehicles has had an effect. Yesterday or the day before yesterday, they were transporting personnel to the battlefield on the Urals. This is absolutely unprotected equipment, which is shot through with small arms. In some areas, even old UAZs, sanitation vehicles. We also destroy them,” said Tsekhotskyi.

The officer noted that the movement of the enemy and regrouping can be seen in the area of ​​his brigade. Artillery duels are taking place, although the enemy is hungry for shells.

“More than 30 units of heavy equipment were destroyed in our area alone. This includes tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and amphibious assault vehicles. Much more equipment was destroyed in the entire Avdiiv region. … Large losses in manpower. And such losses, that when we observe from the sky from quadcopters, we cannot count them. A huge number. A large number of their “two hundred” turned into “two hundred” when they lay on the battlefield in “three hundred” and no one picked them up,” the officer said.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...