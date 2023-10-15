War in the Middle East: Iran openly threatens the United States

Lyudmila Zhernovska22:40, 15.10.23

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a statement.

The United States of America will suffer “significant losses” if the war in the Gaza Strip turns into a larger conflict.

This statement was made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a conversation with Al Jazeera, writes Reuters . “If the scale of the war expands, significant damage will be done to America as well,” he said.

“We have conveyed to the Zionist regime through its allies that if they do not stop their atrocities in Gaza, Iran cannot simply remain a bystander,” Hossein Amirabdollahian added.

Iran’s response to the war: what is known

As you know, the President of Iran, Ibrahim Raisi, called the Hamas attack on Israel a “rebellion against brutality” and “legitimate self-defense.” According to the media, he congratulated one of the leaders of the militants on a “brave and victorious operation”.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that the United States is concerned about Iran’s possible intervention in the war .

According to The Wall Street Journal, Iran helped Hamas plan an attack on Israel , the work was carried out for several weeks. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said they had no direct evidence of Iranian complicity in the attack, but it was “obviously involved.”

