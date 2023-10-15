Ukrainian defenders kill another 880 Russian soldiers and destroy 8 tanks in one day

15 OCTOBER 2023
The Ukrainian Defence Forces killed another 880 Russian soldiers and destroyed 8 tanks and 33 artillery systems belonging to the Russians over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 15 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows (figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.):
- 287,770 (+880) military personnel
- 4,948 (+8) tanks
- 9,362 (+25) armoured combat vehicles
- 6,866 (+33) artillery systems
- 813 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 547 (+0) air defence systems
- 317 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 316 (+0) helicopters
- 5,269 (+4) tactical UAVs
- 1,531 (+0) cruise missiles
- 20 (+0) ships and boats
- 1 (+0) submarines
- 9,249 (+24) vehicles and tankers
- 976 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment
The information is being confirmed.
One comment
Another very nice day for the AFU, having killed an additional 880 cockroaches and a nice number of artillery units.