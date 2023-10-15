Ukrainian defenders kill another 880 Russian soldiers and destroy 8 tanks in one day

15 OCTOBER 2023

The Ukrainian Defence Forces killed another 880 Russian soldiers and destroyed 8 tanks and 33 artillery systems belonging to the Russians over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 15 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows (figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.):

287,770 (+880) military personnel

4,948 (+8) tanks

9,362 (+25) armoured combat vehicles

6,866 (+33) artillery systems

813 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems

547 (+0) air defence systems

317 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

316 (+0) helicopters

5,269 (+4) tactical UAVs

1,531 (+0) cruise missiles

20 (+0) ships and boats

1 (+0) submarines

9,249 (+24) vehicles and tankers

976 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment

The information is being confirmed.

