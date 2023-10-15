onlyfactsplease

Ukrainian defenders kill another 880 Russian soldiers and destroy 8 tanks in one day

15 OCTOBER 2023

UKRAINIAN DEFENDERS. STOCK PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF

The Ukrainian Defence Forces killed another 880 Russian soldiers and destroyed 8 tanks and 33 artillery systems belonging to the Russians over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 15 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows (figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.):

  • 287,770 (+880) military personnel
  • 4,948 (+8) tanks
  • 9,362 (+25) armoured combat vehicles
  • 6,866 (+33) artillery systems
  • 813 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 547 (+0) air defence systems
  • 317 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 316 (+0) helicopters
  • 5,269 (+4) tactical UAVs
  • 1,531 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 20 (+0) ships and boats
  • 1 (+0) submarines
  • 9,249 (+24) vehicles and tankers 
  • 976 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment

The information is being confirmed. 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/10/15/7424189/

One comment

  1. Another very nice day for the AFU, having killed an additional 880 cockroaches and a nice number of artillery units.

    Reply

Enter comments here: