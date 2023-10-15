The Russians dealt a powerful blow to Kherson: the city partially lost electricity and water

Inna Andalitska11:18, 15.10.23

According to preliminary information, the adversaries launched guided aerial bombs in the area of ​​the critical infrastructure object.

The authorities of Kherson reported a powerful explosion in the city, due to which electricity and water partially disappeared.

Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson city military administration, reported this on Telegram. “There was a powerful explosion in Kherson! Immediately after that, electricity went out in some areas of the city, there are water interruptions,” he said.

Mrochko added that the information about the explosion is being clarified. In a few minutes, he informed that the Russians had carried out airstrikes on the territory near the critical infrastructure facility in Kherson.

“About an hour ago, with a difference of 30 minutes, the military of the Russian Federation with SU-34 launched an airstrike, previously 2 KAB, in the area of ​​the critical infrastructure facility in Kherson,” he wrote.

(C)UNIAN 2023

