The new US military aid package for Ukraine and Israel will exceed $2 billion, the White House

Olena Kovalenko18:43, 15.10.23

US President Joe Biden this week will hold intensive talks with the US Congress on the need to approve a new military aid package.

The new military aid package for Israel and Ukraine will significantly exceed $2 billion.

Such a statement was made by the national security adviser of the US administration, Jake Sullivan, on the air of Sunday’s Face the Nation program of CBS company , while noting that US President Joe Biden will conduct intensive negotiations with the US Congress this week regarding the need to approve a new military aid package.

An American official noted that the passage of laws in the US Congress remains blocked due to the crisis over the election of the Speaker of the House of Representatives after the resignation of Kevin McCarthy. On October 3, 216 congressmen voted for his dismissal and 210 opposed. Among those who supported his dismissal were his fellow congressmen: Andy Biggs, Ken Buck, Tim Burchett, Eli Crane, Matt Goetz, Bob Hood, Nancy Mace and Matt Rosendale .

