Sounds of explosions were heard in occupied Sevastopol

10/15/2023

On the morning of Sunday, October 15, a series of loud explosions were heard in temporarily occupied Sevastopol (Crimea). The epicenter of the “claps” was the city center.

Local residents complained about them. Propaganda resources immediately began to convince that this was the work of air defense, and the “authorities” announced “bombing” exercises.

According to supporters of the occupiers, in Sevastopol in the morning they heard the sounds of rockets.

“Something was very audible, the sounds of rockets”, “We just heard a loud exit from the city center, the sound of air defense work. Ask, maybe an exercise?”, “The sound was single, but very clear”, “It’s loud in the center”, “A series of claps, northern,” they wrote in chats.

For his part, the so-called governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Rozvozhaev, hastened to assure residents that the explosions in the city were exercises of the Black Sea Fleet.

According to Gauleiter, this is how the military allegedly trains to use “rocket launchers” in the area of ​​the North Pier.

As OBOZ.UA reported, on October 13, Ukrainian naval drones shot down the Russian Project 21631 ship Buyan-M in temporarily occupied Sevastopol. Before this, residents also complained about loud explosions, but the occupation “authorities” assured that there was no reason to panic.

