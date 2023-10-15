SBU drones hit power substation feeding military facilities in Russia’s Belgorod region

15.10.2023
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported a successful attack involving kamikaze drones targeting the Krasnaya Yaruga electric substation in Belgorod region.
That’s according to Ukrinform’s sources in the SBU.
The agency provided a video of the strike, noting that the facility feeds a number of Russian military objects.
“The latest effort by the Security Service aiming to make the invaders realize that a blackout in response to numerous attacks on our energy infrastructure from their side is a reality that is already on their doorstep,” the SBU reports.
Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported a large-scale drone attack in Kursk and Belgorod regions, both bordering Ukraine.
Ukraine’s war on mafia energy infrastructure has also begun.
Two can play the energy game, not that the orcs will be worried about keeping the serfs warm. What Ukraine need to do is destroy a substation that feeds the district where the siloviki live.