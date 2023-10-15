SBU drones hit power substation feeding military facilities in Russia’s Belgorod region

15.10.2023

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported a successful attack involving kamikaze drones targeting the Krasnaya Yaruga electric substation in Belgorod region.

That’s according to Ukrinform’s sources in the SBU.

The agency provided a video of the strike, noting that the facility feeds a number of Russian military objects.

“The latest effort by the Security Service aiming to make the invaders realize that a blackout in response to numerous attacks on our energy infrastructure from their side is a reality that is already on their doorstep,” the SBU reports.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported a large-scale drone attack in Kursk and Belgorod regions, both bordering Ukraine.

https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-ato/3774242-sbu-drones-hit-power-substation-feeding-military-facilities-in-russias-belgorod-region.html

