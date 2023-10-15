Russian shelling of Kherson: a train carriage is damaged, the station switches to backup power

Lesya Leshchenko12:47, 15.10.23

Due to the blackout of Kherson after the shelling of the Russian occupiers, the railway station switches to backup power. This was reported in ” Ukrzaliznytsia “.

“Kherson has been under fire all morning, the entire city has been temporarily cut off, the train station is switching to backup power,” the report says.

It is also noted that the vestibules of the 11th carriage of train #102 Kherson – Kyiv were damaged by the shock wave, all passengers were unharmed.

“We missed a few windows, but we will fix that. The train has already left the shelling zone and continues moving according to schedule,” the press center said.

