Everyone in the world understands perfectly well that Russia, through the hands of Iran, actually carried out a military-terrorist operation of Hamas and Islamic jihad against Israel, against civilians. This opinion was expressed on the FREEDOM TV channel by international relations expert, People’s Deputy of Ukraine of the VI convocation Yevgeniy Dobryak, commenting on the statement of the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on the need to reconsider relations with Iran in connection with Tehran’s support for the Hamas group.

“If today we call individual states, including the European Union, directly: France has always had good relations with Iran, it’s even funny to say the Islamic revolution of 1979, where France took an indirect part in all these events, it was also interested in certain events. This is by the way. Ursula von der Leyen says that it is necessary to reduce all relations with Iran to almost a minimum. Naturally, the main beneficiary is Russia, but Iran is also a beneficiary, because it received certain benefits and preferences, chaos and destabilization. It is necessary to increase pressure on Iran, increase its isolation, increase sanctions pressure in order to isolate it as much as possible from the civilized world, at least in the political and diplomatic sector,” he said.

According to Dobryak, at the moment countries such as Russia, Iran, Syria, Venezuela and North Korea have formed an “axis of evil.”

“Which actually bring global chaos to global geopolitical stability, geopolitical world order. In fact, with this second front in the Middle East in Israel, world order and world security are completely absent today,” says Dobryak.

Therefore, naturally, the international relations expert believes that all actions against these countries of the “axis of evil”, “axis of instability” should be intensified.

“These countries should be completely isolated from the civilized world in different ways. Up to preventive military strikes, but this will be decided by both the United States and Israel, regarding Iran, if they receive full evidence of Iran’s involvement in the planning of this military terrorist operation,” summed up Yevgeniy Dobryak.

Let us recall that, as the director of the Center for Middle Eastern Studies, Igor Semivolos, said, commenting on the events in Israel, Russia is interested in a new aggravation anywhere in the world, because any conflict diverts attention from the war in Ukraine. Do not forget that the Russian Federation closely cooperates with Iran; only the blind do not notice this. According to him, it makes sense to talk about the “axis of evil” – Russia and Iran, and about the close alliance between these countries and the coordination of their efforts.

