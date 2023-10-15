Putin: if the United States wants to fight with Russia, it will not be a North Military District, but a completely different war

11:39, 15 October 2023Source:

Vladimir Putin commented on the report of a US Congress commission that recommended that the American authorities prepare for a simultaneous war with Russia and China.

In an interview with a correspondent of the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” the President of the Russian Federation told Pavel Zarubin that he did not take these recommendations seriously.

“If we talk about a war between great nuclear powers, this is a completely different story. I don’t think that this thought should or could occur to people in their right mind. But if it comes, it only makes us wary. And even more so, to fight both the Russian Federation and China at once. Nonsense, of course. I don’t think this is all serious. So, they simply scare each other, in my opinion,” Putin said.

He added that if the United States wants to fight with Russia, then this conflict will be completely different, not like a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

We proceed from the fact that we want peace, and if the United States wants to fight with Russia, then this is a completely different war, this is not a special military operation. Look at the Middle East, is there really a special military operation there? Is it really possible to compare?

“I don’t think that these are some healthy thoughts that come to the minds of healthy people, because to say that the United States is preparing for war with Russia, well… we are all preparing for war, because we follow the well-known ancient principle: if you want peace, prepare for war,” Putin added.

