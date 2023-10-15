Iran has threatened to intervene if Israel starts a ground operation in Gaza, media reports

Yuriy Kobzar12:27, 15.10.23

Iran is already increasing activity in Syria.

Iran has warned Israel that it will intervene in the war if the IDF launches a ground operation in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by the American publication Axios with reference to two diplomatic sources familiar with the situation.

The day before, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Qatar. Following the meeting, Hamas announced that Iran assessed the attack by Palestinian militants on Israel last Saturday as a “historic victory” that defeated the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territory.

Also during this meeting, the participants “agreed to continue cooperation” to achieve the “goals” of Hamas. It is worth noting that both Hamas and Iran officially declare their top priority in foreign policy to be the destruction of the state of Israel.

Meanwhile, Iran sent a message to Israel through the UN, stressing that it did not want a further escalation of the conflict, but would intervene if the Israeli operation in Gaza continued.

Sky News also reported that a senior Israeli official accused Iran of trying to open a second war front from Syria. As the head of the strategic affairs department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Joshua Zarka, said, the Iranians are actively operating in Syria, placing weapons there.

The statement came amid an exchange of airstrikes between Syria and Israel.

