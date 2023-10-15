For the first time in 18 years: “Ukrzaliznytsia” launched a train between Lviv and Warsaw (photo)

Olena Kovalenko15:04, 15.10.23

The travel time from Lviv to Warsaw is about 9 hours, the cost is from 1,188 hryvnias.

Today, October 15, “Ukrzaliznytsia” launched a railway connection between Lviv and Warsaw for the first time in 18 years.

Oleksandr Shevchenko, head of communications and marketing of the passenger route of “Ukrzaliznytsia” announced this on Facebook , noting that the first flight from Lviv to Warsaw left on schedule.

The train passes through the Rava-Ruska checkpoint, where passengers transfer from a train with a Ukrainian gauge (1520 mm) to a train of the Polish carrier SKPL with a European gauge (1435 mm) and back.

As noted in “Ukrzaliznytsia”, both trains can carry about 200 passengers per flight in one direction, they have 1st and 2nd class seats.

The travel time from Lviv to Warsaw is about 9 hours, the cost is from 1,188 hryvnias. You can find out the timetable and buy tickets in the “Ukrzaliznytsia” mobile application. In addition, tickets are available in chatbots and on the “Ukrzaliznytsia” website, as well as at international station ticket offices.

New flight from Lviv to Poland

At the beginning of October, it became known that “Ukrzaliznytsia” is launching a new international train to Warsaw .

“Ukrzaliznytsia” told which trains were prepared for the new flight from Lviv to Poland .

Train No. 867 Kolomyia — Rava-Ruska leaves Kolomyia at 4:20 a.m., arrives in Lviv at 8:30 a.m., and reaches Rava-Ruska at 9:58 a.m. Train No. 767 Rawa-Ruska-Warsaw departs from Rawa-Ruska at 11:00 and arrives in Warsaw at 17:29.

In the return direction, from Warsaw, train #768 departs at 9:45 p.m., arriving in Rava-Ruska at 5:15 a.m., from Rava-Ruska train #867 departs at 6:15 a.m. and arrives in Lviv at 7:45 a.m.

In the return direction, heading home from abroad, you can change to the following trains at the Lviv station: No. 86 Lviv-Zaporizhia via Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Dnipro, departure from Lviv at 10:58; No. 749 Uzhhorod-Kyiv departure from Lviv at 12:14.

