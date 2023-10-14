Vlad Putler got a new Statue with a Dickhead

October 14, 2023

ladimir Putin has been hailed “Bellend of the Year” by a group of English villagers – who marked his endowing by erecting a golden, penis-headed statue of the Russian president.

The effigy, put up in protest against Moscow’s nine-month invasion of Ukraine, appeared on Thursday morning alongside a street sign in the centre of the Worcestershire village.

This news was actually published in Dec 15, 2022.

https://www.inkl.com/news/uk-village-names-putin-bellend-of-the-year-and-unveils-penis-headed-statue

Like this: Like Loading...