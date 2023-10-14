The ship “Pavel Derzhavin” was hit and the tug was hit: the details of the Russian naval losses were revealed

Nadia Pryshlyak11:59, 14.10.23

The adversaries are towing away the damaged ship “Professor Nikolay Muru”, the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Yesterday, October 13, the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation experienced a “dark day” – several ships were damaged, in particular, the tug “Professor Nikolay Muru”.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told about this on the air of the telethon. “In simple human language – Pavel Derzhavin (enemy ship – Ed.) missed a little and, as it turns out, “Kolya Muru” also missed with him (it is about the tugboat “Professor Nikolay Muru” – UNIAN) yesterday. Yesterday was, one might say, Friday the 13th of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation,” he said, alluding to the alleged unfortunate combination of the number 13 and the day of the week.

Pletenchuk said that the Pavel Derzhavin patrol ship was hit twice. “Only from the second time did he realize that it was probably time for him to get out of our Sevastopol,” he said.

Pletenchuk also confirmed the damage to the tugboat. “It is now being towed away. It also has relevant damage,” he said.

