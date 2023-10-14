The protective barrier has been broken: a fresh satellite image of the barriers at the entrance to Sevastopol Bay has appeared online

14.10.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The Russian Black Sea Fleet in the temporarily occupied Crimea has installed special barriers at the entrance to Sevastopol Bay, where the largest naval base is located. But a recent satellite image of the barriers shows that the protective barrier has already been breached.

This is reported by military analyst Brady Africk. Russian sailors wanted to protect their ships, attacks on which had become more frequent, but they failed.

“Here’s a recent look at the barriers Russia has installed at the entrance to Sevastopol harbor in Crimea to counter Ukrainian naval drones,” the report said.

It is worth noting that the “people’s satellite” ICEYE, purchased with donations from Ukrainians, allows Ukrainian intelligence to receive intelligence data critical for combat operations every day and burn tons of Russian military equipment. In particular, it was very important in the attack on Sevastopol Bay on September 13, when the Russian large landing ship Minsk and the missile submarine Rostov-on-Don were destroyed.

Partisans of the underground movement “Atesh” showed the location of the ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the Sevastopol Bay. The Ukrainian underground, together with caring Sevastopol residents, have been working for a long time to collect information about the location of the invaders’ warships.

Let us recall that partisans of the Atesh military movement and local residents of Sevastopol corrected the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. This information helped the Ukrainian Defense Forces assess the situation and successfully strike the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet.

