Senior Russian diplomat found dead in Türkiye

Nikolai Kobrinets, Head of the Department for Pan-European Cooperation of the Russian Foreign Ministry, has been found dead in his hotel room in Taksim district of Istanbul, Türkiye.

Source: Turkish TV channel NTV; European Pravda

Details: A Russian diplomat arrived in Istanbul for a gathering of ambassadors. The Russian’s colleagues tried to call him after he missed the morning meeting. Afterwards, hotel staff entered Kobrinets’ room and found his body.

Investigations’ early reports suggest that Kobrinets died of a heart attack. His body was taken to a morgue to establish the exact cause of death.

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s press service confirmed Kobrinets’ death, with no details as to what caused it.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/10/14/7424117/

