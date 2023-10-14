No, this is not a trailer for a new blockbuster or a video game.

Co-Founder of FrontlineCare | Ukrainian
This is the city of Avdiivka. October 12th, 2023 :
Dan Rice
Anyone who wants to “cut back” on Ukraine funding and military weapons needs to Imagine Tallinn, Riga, Warsaw, Prague being attacked next. Does anyone doubt Putin would continue? These Ukrainian soldiers are enduring HELL for all of the West. We have no moral choice but to support them.