No, this is not a trailer for a new blockbuster or a video game.

Andrew Nedilko

Co-Founder of FrontlineCare | Ukrainian

This is the city of Avdiivka. October 12th, 2023 :

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/andrii-nedilko_russiaisaterrorisstate-russianwarcrimes-standwithukraine-activity-7118540272912756736-l8oK?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios

Dan Rice

Anyone who wants to “cut back” on Ukraine funding and military weapons needs to Imagine Tallinn, Riga, Warsaw, Prague being attacked next. Does anyone doubt Putin would continue? These Ukrainian soldiers are enduring HELL for all of the West. We have no moral choice but to support them.

