Meat assaults are back: Russians lost 3,000 soldiers in five days of attacks on Avdeevka

Shtupun noted that the tactics of the invaders in Avdiivka are similar to the actions of the Russians in Bakhmut.

During the five days of active assaults on Avdeevka, Donetsk region, the Russians suffered colossal losses in equipment and manpower. The newly mobilized are again thrown “for meat.”

The speaker of the joint press center of the Tauride Defense Forces, Alexander Shtupun, spoke about this during the telethon. He noted that Avdiivka is very important for the occupier, since they need to show at least some kind of victory.

“Now, for four days in a row, the enemy’s losses have been growing. The enemy has lost more than three hundred units of military equipment. The losses in manpower are more than three thousand people. This is in less than five days. Therefore, the enemy is taking it out on the civilian population, on civilians,” he said.

Shtupun noted that the tactics of the invaders in Avdiivka are similar to the actions of the Russians in Bakhmut. At first, the enemy threw a lot of equipment into the assault, and where the equipment did not penetrate, the infantry went.

“We burned a lot of equipment, so the enemy continues to drive away the infantry. You can also call this meat assault,” the speaker explained.

He added that among the Russians there are many newly mobilized people who do not know their way around the area. However, cases have already been recorded when they refuse to go forward for an assault.

