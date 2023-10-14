Hardliner Jim Jordan nominated to be speaker by Republicans

Vocal advocate for party’s Right-wing must now win a full vote, including from Democrat members, to succeed evicted Kevin McCarthy

Republicans in the House of Representatives nominated hardliner Jim Jordan for speaker on Friday, setting up a vote that will test whether he can surmount the party divisions that led Steve Scalise to abandon his bid.

Representative Elise Stefanik, a member of the chamber’s Republican leadership, said on social media that Mr Jordan had won the closed-door vote, which had pit him against Austin Scott, a Georgia lawmaker who has kept a relatively low profile in his 12 years in Congress.

Republican infighting has left the House paralysed for 10 days, with lawmakers deadlocked over a successor to Kevin McCarthy, who was forced out by a small group of Republican insurgents on Oct 3.

Some Republicans said their problems ran deeper than a simple lack of leadership.

“There’s a lack of trust. There’s a lack of transparency,” said Representative Kat Cammack. “That’s what we need to address before we can even really get to the speaker.”

Mr Jordan’s next test is whether he can get the vote of 217 members of the full House, including Democrats.

“I think I can unite the conference, I think I can tell the country what we’re doing and why it matters,” said Mr Jordan, who has tormented Republican leaders for years as a vocal advocate for the party’s Right-wing.

Anger from some

But the new nominee, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, faced scepticism from those who were angry people had failed to unite behind Mr Scalise, who has held the No 2 leadership job for years.

“I just think that Steve got a raw deal,” said Representative Vern Buchanan.

Some members said they were pushing for a vote by the full house this weekend, once Republicans picked a nominee.

Without a speaker, the House is at a deadlock as war expands in the Middle East, Russia continues to pound Ukraine and the government faces a Nov. 17 partial shutdown deadline without additional funding from Congress.

Mr Jordan’s backers said his confrontational style could help in negotiating with Joe Biden and the Democratic-controlled Senate.

“We need someone who is tough, who’s smart and can negotiate in that room. I think Jim Jordan can do it,” said Representative Nicole Malliotakis.

While Mr McCarthy was the first speaker in US history ousted by a vote of the chamber, the last two Republicans to hold the job, John Boehner and Paul Ryan, also left under pressure from their Right flanks.

Jim Jordan’s Stance on Ukraine Funding

“Jordan said he won’t move forward with an additional aid package for Ukraine if elected Speaker, commenting: “The most pressing issue on Americans’ minds is not Ukraine. It is the border situation and crime on the streets.”

The Ohio Republican expended on this point during an interview with Fox News, when he asked: “Why should we be sending American tax dollars to Ukraine when we don’t even know what the goal is?

“No one can tell me what the objective is. Is it some kind of negotiated peace? Is it driving them out of eastern Ukraine? Is it driving them out of Crimea?… So until you can tell me the goal, I don’t think we should continue to send money there particularly when we have the problems we have on our border so that’s fundamental.

“And then, second, how is the money that’s already been sent, how has it been spent? What kind of waste is going on? Those are two fundamental questions that I think the American taxpayers want to know the answers to before they send any more of their hard-earned money there.”

The conservative campaign group ‘Defending Democracy Together,’ which supports aid for Ukraine, gave Jordan an “F” or “very poor” rating over his lack of backing for Kyiv, accusing the congressman of having made “anti-Ukraine comments.” By contrast, Scalise was awarded a B by the group.

On Thursday, Jordan was endorsed by Donald Trump, whom he has repeatedly defended, on his Truth Social website. The former president and 2024 Republican frontrunner wrote: “He will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete & Total Endorsement!”

However, speaking at the University of Minnesota on Wednesday, former House Republican Liz Cheney said Jordan could not be relied upon to safeguard the U.S. Constitution. Referring to the possibility of him becoming Speaker, she said: “If they were to decide that, there would no longer be any possible way to argue that a group of elected Republicans could be counted on to defend the Constitution.”

