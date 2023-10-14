FrankenSAM: U.S. helping Ukraine create air defense systems that fire Western missiles

13 October, 2023

Loading the AIM-9X missile into the launch container of the NASAMS air defense system. Photo from the open sources

The United States has helped Ukraine obtain two types of SAM systems capable of firing Western missiles as part of the FrankenSAM project (a combination of the words “Frankenstein” and “SAM” – ed.).

This is reported by AP with reference to a senior Pentagon official.

The U.S. has been able to build an air defense system capable of firing AIM-9M Sidewinder missiles. The improvised anti-aircraft system was created using radars and other parts contributed by the U.S. and Ukrainian allies.

American engineers have been able to join efforts with Ukraine to modify a Soviet-era Buk air defense launcher so that it can fire RIM-7 missiles, which the U.S. has in large quantities, while the number of available original Buk missiles is already limited.

The 2P25 TEL with the RIM-7 Sea Sparrow TAC from the Kub surface-to-air missile system. Photo from the network

Both of those systems are being transferred to Ukraine this fall.

The RIM-7 and AIM-9M missiles have already been included in previous U.S. military aid packages.

The Americans expect that FrankenSAM will significantly enhance the capabilities of the Ukrainian air defense system at a time when a new wave of attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure is expected.

MIM-23 Hawk. Photo from open sources

The official also notes that the United States is reviving the HAWK system, which has a large number of missiles. This system, he says, is already being used in Ukraine.

