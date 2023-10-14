A top Russian diplomat died suddenly in Istanbul

Yuriy Kobzar13:54, 14.10.23

Mykola Kobrynets headed one of the most important departments of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Mykola Kobrynets, director of the Department of European Cooperation of the Russian Foreign Ministry, died suddenly in Turkey . According to the Turkish publication NTV , he was found dead in his hotel room in Istanbul.

According to journalists, Kobrinets came to Istanbul to participate in a meeting of ambassadors. Around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, the 61-year-old diplomat went to his hotel room and did not leave it again. When he did not show up for the scheduled meeting the next morning, his colleagues tried to call him, but to no avail. Then he was found dead in the hotel room.

“According to the preliminary investigations of the coroner, prosecutor and investigative teams, it is believed that the diplomat died of a heart attack,” the newspaper writes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia published an obituary for Kobrynets , but the cause of death is not indicated there.

