Ukrainian pilots in the USA have completed a language training course and will start training on the F-16 next week

Oleg Davigora21:52, 13.10.23

Pilots will first learn the basics of flying the F-16 in the classroom and on simulators before moving on to flying real aircraft.

The Ukrainian pilots have completed the language training course and will start training on the F-16 next week at the air base in the American state of Arizona.

A small number of pilots who arrived in the U.S. last month to take English language courses at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas have passed their first English proficiency test and are headed to Morris National Guard Air Force Base in Arizona, Politico reported .

There, they will train at the 162nd Airlift Wing, the Air Force’s main F-16 training center, two officials said.

Pilots will first learn the basics of flying the F-16 in the classroom and on simulators before moving on to flying real aircraft, which is typical of any Air Force pilot training program. However, this process may be accelerated due to the urgent need to return them to the battlefield, the first official said.

A group of Ukrainian pilots is participating in an English language study program at the English Language Center of the Defense Language Institute in Lackland, Air Force spokeswoman Rose Riley said.

“The tests will determine their next courses and when the pilots will be able to begin F-16 training. At this time, options for training locations are still being considered,” Riley said.

F-16 aircraft for Ukraine

The United States announced on Wednesday that it, along with the Netherlands and Denmark, will lead a coalition of countries training Ukrainian pilots and aircrew in the operation and maintenance of the F-16. At the moment, 11 countries have agreed to help with training, and the Netherlands, Denmark and Belgium have agreed to donate aircraft.

During a press conference in Brussels earlier this week, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the F-16s would not arrive on the battlefield until next spring.

A group of Ukrainian pilots who are studying in Europe are already learning on F-16 aerobatic simulators, the official representative of the Air Force of Ukraine Yuriy Hnat said earlier this month. The next stage is “flying with an instructor on real planes,” he said.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...