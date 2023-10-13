Ukraine’s tiny drone blows up Russian heavy howitzer

ByDylan Malyasov

Ukrainian forces claim to have destroyed a Russian 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzer with a highly maneuverable racing drone rigged with explosives.

Shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by civil rights activist Serhii Sternenko, a video showing a Russian 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzer which was destroyed by a Ukrainian First-Person-View (FPV) racing drone laden with explosives.

In dramatic footage, the Russian self-propelled howitzer is being blown to pieces in a huge blast.

Ukrainian Soldiers are strapping rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) and self-made bombs to cheap racing drones and using them to attack the Russian armored vehicles and trenches.

Виубхове знищення російської САУ «Мста-С» за допомогою FPV!

З детонацією💥



Підрозділ Shadow дроном від вас вдарив по жирній цілі — російській самохідній артилерійській установці «Мста-С» вартістю біля 3 млн доларів саме тоді, коли вона обстрілювала наші позиції.



Результат —… pic.twitter.com/t2MoLk5lTm — Serhii Sternenko ✙ (@sternenko) October 13, 2023

The inexpensive racing drones are apparently so effective that Ukrainian forces can quickly locate and destroy enemy heavy armored vehicles with minimal cost and risk to themselves.

Like this: Like Loading...