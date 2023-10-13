The Pentagon is collecting parts for air defense for Ukraine from all over the world: what has already been done successfully

Iryna Pohorila18:11, 13.10.23

American engineers, in cooperation with Ukrainian engineers, modified the Buk anti-aircraft defense launcher of the Soviet era.

Components for defense systems, in particular air defense, which the Pentagon collects for Ukraine, come from different countries of the world.

As the Associated Press writes with reference to a source in the Pentagon, the United States was able to create a new missile system from radars and other parts provided by partners. The system will be able to launch AIM-9M Sidewinder missiles, which the US included in the extreme aid package to Kyiv.

American engineers, in cooperation with Ukrainian engineers, modified the Soviet-era Buk air defense launcher so that it could launch RIM-7 missiles, of which the United States has many. Ukraine has Buk systems, but the number of missiles for them is decreasing.

According to the official, both of these systems will arrive in Ukraine in the fall.

As the newspaper noted, the innovations gave the US another opportunity to provide weapons to Ukraine until Congress approved new funds for defense assistance. The Pentagon still has $5.4 billion it can use to send weapons to Ukraine from its stockpiles.

US aid to Ukraine

On Wednesday, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin announced a new $200 million aid package to Ukraine, which included Sidewinder missiles.

The US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin assured the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi of a steady and uninterrupted supply of weapons to Ukraine. In particular, he emphasized that the US has the necessary resources and capabilities for this and remains focused on supporting Ukraine.

(c)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...