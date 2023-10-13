The number of Ukrainians killed in Israel has increased to 11, – the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Vitaly Sayenko17:33, 13.10.23

Another nine Ukrainians are considered missing.

In Israel, the number of dead Ukrainian citizens increased to 11 as a result of the terrorist attack by Hamas in

Oleg Nikolenko, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reported this in a comment to UNIAN. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine can confirm the death of eleven Ukrainians in Israel,” the diplomat noted.

At the same time, as the spokesman noted, nine more citizens of Ukraine are considered missing.

At the same time, the data of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Israel, which are at the disposal of UNIAN, indicate the death of 12 Ukrainians and eight citizens of Ukraine who are considered missing.

We will remind you that previously it was known about seven dead Ukrainians in Israel.

The situation in Israel

On October 7, Hamas militants fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip, and then invaded Israeli territory. Militants killed people, seized land, and also took prisoners and engaged in looting.

Mobilization and the start of Operation “Iron Swords” were announced in Israel. The Israeli army cleared the territory of the enemies and powerfully hit the Gaza Strip in response. As a result of the attack by militants, more than a thousand people died. It is currently known that the IDF managed to eliminate several Hamas leaders.

