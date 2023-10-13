The Netherlands will hand over patrol ships to Ukraine to protect the grain corridor – Rutte

Vitaly Sayenko19:27, 13.10.23

Exact dates of delivery and stages of training of Ukrainian personnel will not be announced publicly.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced that his country will hand over patrol ships to Ukraine to protect the grain corridor.

Rutte said this at a joint briefing with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi in Odesa. In particular, the prime minister was asked about the stage at which the project to transfer ships for sea demining to Ukraine is currently being implemented.

“We will help Ukraine with obtaining patrol ships so that the grain corridor is as secure as possible,” Rutte said.

According to him, the work is underway, but the exact dates of delivery and the stages of training of Ukrainian personnel will not be announced publicly, so as not to inform about the Russian invaders.

He also noted that thanks to the supply of grain, Ukraine continues to provide the world with food.

“We are aware that winter is approaching and that Russia will want to harm Ukraine as much as possible during this period. We have already handed over Patriot missiles to Ukraine. We have committed to sending F16 aircraft to Ukraine. Together with Romania and Denmark, we have started pilot training.” , – said Rutte.

In turn, as Zelensky said, the Netherlands plays a leading role in the aviation coalition of F16 fighter jets and “excellent cooperation” continues.

In addition, as the prime minister added, T-70 tanks and Leopard tanks were prepared for Ukraine.

According to him, it is necessary to help Ukraine.

He noted that the Netherlands has allocated 100 million euros to help Ukraine, of which 60 million euros will go to support Dutch companies that want to participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine. The aid also provides for the provision of necessary materials for preparing for winter to Ukraine, and in particular, the purchase of fuel. Funds are also allocated to help the de-occupied territories.

Help from the Netherlands

The Dutch F-16s , on which Ukrainian pilots will learn to fly, will go to a new training center in Romania within a few weeks. Soon they will be able to make their first training flight.

