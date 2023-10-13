The losses of the Russians are simply insane: the expert explained what is happening near Avdievka and why the enemy’s plan is a failure.

13.10.2023

The offensive on Avdeevka in the Donetsk region and attempts to encircle the city did not bring any results to the Russian occupation army. At the same time, the occupiers lost many units of their military equipment, and the losses of personnel were simply insane.

Armed Forces reserve officer, military expert Andrey Kramarov said this in an interview with OBOZ.UA. According to him, the Russians have been trying to capture Avdeevka since 2014, and our command knew about the offensive that began on October 9 and was prepared for it.

Kramarov noted that some positions of the Defense Forces near the city were indeed lost, but this “is not even an operational-tactical level, this is a purely tactical level.” The Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters retreated from the extreme forward positions to those that were more advantageous for defense.

“Pay attention to the losses of the Russians, they are simply insane. They can be assessed at the brigade level, that is, they are very large. The enemy also suffered losses in tanks, in armored combat vehicles, one Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down,” the specialist said.

The expert added that he assesses the successes of the Russian occupiers as unlikely. In this direction at the front, the defenders of Ukraine have well-prepared positions. In addition, the command was ready, because the artillery component was strengthened in the Avdeevsky direction.

“Our command and intelligence knew very well that there would be an attack, and accordingly, it was effectively repelled,” says Kramarov.

He also explained why the invaders launched an attack near Avdiivka right now. According to him, the 25th Army was launched, which the enemy planned to throw at the Kupyansk-Limansky direction, but as a result it was spread out along the entire front line.

At the same time, the Russian invaders tried to advance in the Kupyansk-Liman direction last week, but suffered heavy losses. In the south, their counterattacks were also unsuccessful.

“But in order to divert part of our forces or force us to retreat somewhere in order to regroup, the enemy tried to break into Avdievka, but again this did not bring him success,” the expert explained.

A large-scale attack by Russian occupation forces on Avdeevka, Donetsk region, has been going on for four days, the enemy is trying to encircle the city and is focusing on attacks from the flanks from the north and south. In this area, the invaders concentrated three new brigades.

The invaders are delivering “simultaneous massive attacks by mechanized columns and foot assault groups with the support of artillery and aviation, combined with attacks on our rear and the widespread use of drones,” said the commander of the Ukrainian 59th separate motorized infantry brigade of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Vadim Sukharevsky.

As OBOZ.UA reported, the Defense Forces showed the massacre that was carried out on columns of Russian armored vehicles near Avdiivka . The soldiers emphasized that they would survive, the main thing was that they had enough shells.

