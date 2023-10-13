Christopher Bakes

Trial Attorney | Keynote Speaker | Many Topics, Including Yours

Oct 12

The Squad. The Freedom Caucus. Identical affronts to freedom and decency.

The extremes always meet. Far Left and Far Right. Whether 1939 or 2023, we must learn that for democracy and liberty to thrive, the extremes must be called out, heckled, marginalized, and mocked.

In 1939, it was Soviet Socialist Russia representing the Far Left, and National Socialist Germany representing the Far Right. They signed a pact, invaded Poland, and World War II started, courtesy of the extremes.

Today, Far Left and far Right have mutated into a different alliance against freedom. This time “the Squad” represents the Far Left and “the Freedom Caucus” represents the Far Right.

The Squad mocks and heckles Israel.

The Freedom Caucus (a perverse misnaming) mocks snd heckles Ukraine.

Both do the bidding of sinister masters.

The Squad aligns with the terrorists of Hamas.

The Freedom Caucus aligns with the terrorists of Russia.

They are all now aligned. They are Molotov and Ribbentrop. They are the USSR and National Socialist Germany.

This is why 2023 seems so much like 1939. Enemies of freedom then, enemies of freedom now.

Support Israel. Support Ukraine. It is our American duty.

Don’t be Molotov.

Don’t be Ribbentrop.

……………..

Comment from :

e-ecu.com

Let’s not forget the previous occasions, when the far left and the far right in the US Congress voted together for the benefit of Russia, a sworn enemy of the US

Like this: Like Loading...