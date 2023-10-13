Russia’s Pavel Derzhavin ship hit again, leaves scene – Ukraine’s Navy spox

13.10.2023 14:47

On October 13, 2023, Russia’s patrol ship Pavel Derzhavin was hit for the second time and moved several kilometers away.

The relevant statement was made by Spokesperson for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Captain 3rd rank Dmytro Pletenchuk in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“The patrol ship Pavel Derzhavin was hit for the second time and left the scene of the incident. It sailed several kilometers away. We are waiting for further actions,” Pletenchuk told.

He has not disclosed the details of the operation and urged the mass media to refrain from spreading any unofficial and unverified additional information.

A reminder that, on October 12, 2023, Russia’s patrol ship Pavel Derzhavin was first reported to have been damaged in the Black Sea near the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...