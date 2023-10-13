Russia Lost 34 Tanks in Failed Capture of Avdiivka in Eastern Ukraine: Report

The Russian military recently lost 34 tanks as it once again attempted to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka, according to a report by Forbes.

The attack, which began last Tuesday, was Moscow’s latest attempt to eject a Ukrainian garrison defending the strategic location. Last year, Russian forces reportedly spent months trying to take control of the city.

But a day after the recent attempt, the battlefield in Avdiivka was littered with destroyed Russian vehicles and dead bodies.

According to independent analysts who gauged the scale of the battle, the types of tanks that Moscow had lost in the city within 24 hours were T-62s, T-72s, T-80s, and T-90s.

Only Russia’s 70-year-old T-54/55 tank was not seen on the battlefield.

What Happened?

During Moscow’s two-prong assault on Avdiivka, the invading forces apparently deployed around six motor rifle regiments and brigades with hundreds of infantry soldiers and armored vehicles.

It was supposedly more than enough to take out the two-brigade Ukrainian garrison protecting eastern Ukraine.

However, Kyiv’s forces saw the attack coming, building fortifications and deploying drones to spot enemy forces.

According to the Forbes report, Ukraine’s surveillance was key to the defensive effort as the defenders reportedly flew drones for 20 hours straight, detecting “everyone.”

“The Ukrainian defenders [were] bravely holding the line,” the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said. “They repelled 10 enemy attacks near Avdiivka and another eight attacks in the areas east of Stepove and southeast of Sjeverne.”

In total, Russia had 70 alleged armored vehicle losses in the battle, while Ukraine lost around 15.

Russian Army T-90A tank on display during parade festivities in May 2013. Photo: Vitaly V. Kuzmin



Potential Third Attempt

Fighting in Avdiivka has remained intense, making it “one of the biggest military offensives” of Russia in recent months.

Vitaliy Barabash, the head of the city’s military administration, said the battle is difficult and tense as both forces have been active day and night.

Despite the Russians’ failed attempt on the first day of battle, they are expected to regroup and continue trying to capture the territory.

Like this: Like Loading...