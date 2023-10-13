PACE recognizes Russia as dictatorship

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) recognized Russia as a dictatorship and called on all Council of Europe states not to recognize the legitimacy of Russian President Vladimir Putin after the expiration of his current term, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

“I applaud today’s strong PACE resolution recognizing Russia as a dictatorship. Over 20 years of unconstitutional one-man rule leads to crimes inside and outside the country. I welcome the call on COE states to recognize Putin as illegitimate after the end of his current term,” he said on X.

As MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reported from the PACE session hall, the Assembly called on “all countries to execute the arrest warrant for Putin issued by the ICC and arrest him.” “They also called on all countries, after his presidential term expires in March next year, to consider him illegitimate and stop all contacts with him,” he wrote on the Telegram channel.

https://en.interfax.com.ua/news/general/941074.html

