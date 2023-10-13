North Korea supplies weapons to Russia: the White House announced the volume

Anastasia Pechenyuk21:01, 13.10.23

Russia is probably providing aid to North Korea in return.

North Korea has provided Russia with 1,000 containers of military equipment and ammunition for further use in the war against Ukraine, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said at a briefing.

“We condemn North Korea for providing Russia with military equipment that will be used to attack Ukrainian cities, kill Ukrainian civilians and continue Russia’s illegal war,” the White House representative said.

Kirby also noted that the US is concerned that Russia is providing aid to North Korea in return. “In return for its support, we believe Pyongyang is demanding military assistance from Russia, including surface-to-air missiles, armored vehicles, equipment for the production of ballistic missiles, or other materials and other advanced technologies. We are closely monitoring whether Moscow gave these materials to Pyongyang, and we have already watched Russian ships unload containers in the DPRK,” he added.

The White House representative also announced new sanctions that will be applied against individuals and organizations that facilitate arms deals between these countries.

Cooperation between North Korea and Russia is something you should know

In September, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a bilateral meeting in Russia, as a result of which they undertook to cooperate in matters of security and space innovation. The US said the deal was actually focused on facilitating the exchange of arms between the two countries.

Previously, the US had already accused the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, of supplying Russia with weapons and ammunition. In particular, at the beginning of October, it was reported that North Korea began transferring artillery to Russia. Last month, the media claimed that North Korea has been supplying Russia with 152-mm shells and Katyusha missiles for most of this year

