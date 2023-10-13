Netherlands to supply Ukraine with Patriot missiles

13.10.2023 19:58

Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte said on Friday that the Netherlands would supply Ukraine with missiles for Patriot air defense systems to help defend against Russian airstrikes.

“This winter, Russia will try to hurt Ukraine as much as possible. So the Netherlands will supply extra Patriot missiles, so that Ukraine can defend itself against Russia’s barbaric airstrikes,” Rutte posted on X.

He thanked President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky for inviting and welcoming him to Odesa and underscored that the terrible events in Israel and Gaza “will not distract” the Netherlands from Russia’s war against Ukraine.

After visiting the Odesa port, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands also announced his country’s intention to help Ukraine acquire patrol boats.

“The Netherlands will help Ukraine acquire patrol boats which can help keep the shipping route for grain exports safe,” Rutte added.

