Defense forces shot down a Russian Su-25 fighter jet

20:27, 13.10.23

Aviation of the Defense Forces made 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and the bridge of the enemy.

Defense forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-25 fighter jet today.

This is stated in the Operational Information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Facebook social network. In particular, during the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and the bridge of the enemy. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed a Russian Su-25 fighter jet and an Orlan-10 operational-tactical UAV.

In addition, Ukrainian units of the missile forces inflicted damage on the command post, the area of ​​concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, the ammunition warehouse and the enemy’s EW station.

At the same time, the Kremlin’s terrorist forces cynically launched a rocket attack on the children’s home of creativity in the center of the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. More than 20 civilians were injured as a result of the targeted attack, and two administrative buildings were partially destroyed.

“The enemy launched 2 missile strikes and 39 air strikes, carried out 24 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas,” the summary states.

