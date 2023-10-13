Avdiivka: So Many Dead Russian Soldiers, Volunteer Asks for Body Bag Donations

In a sign that things are not going well for Russia’s assault on the Ukrainian town of Avdiivka, near Donetsk, a volunteer posted a tweet on X calling for body bag donations.

In a social media post, a Russian volunteer pleaded for followers to donate body bags for Kremlin soldiers assaulting Avdiivka, saying that there’s “a horrible deficit.”

“If anyone could help purchasing bags for corpses they are badly needed right now. I’ve no f**king idea where to get them,” she says.

“I won’t manage it while on the road. Please help, buy the bags if you can. They’re badly needed, there’s a horrible deficit in Donetsk.”

Ukraine has managed to cling on to the frontline town of Avdiivka despite constant Russian strikes – the most massive since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022 happening over the past few days.

Much of Avdiivka’s population has fled. Local officials say that the town now has about 1,600 residents, down from 31,000.

“Our defenders are courageously holding the defense: they have repelled more than 10 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka area,” Andriy Kovalev, spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said in televised comments Friday.

The Russian volunteer also sought donations of food and clothing.

“Food should only be in closed packages just in case so that no one could add or spoil it some way, you now what I mean,” the volunteer said.

When given the opportunity, Ukrainians are known to poison Russian occupation forces’ food.

“Let’s help, let’s provide strong assistance now to the guys in hospitals,” the volunteer said. “There’s loads of them, really loads, and they really need the help right now. They have no one to hope for except for the rears.”

The Donbas town is symbolically and strategically important to Kyiv and near the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk, seized by separatist forces in 2014.

