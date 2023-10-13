Volodymyr Kukharenko

Do you know that a great part of Hamas leadership speaks Russian fluently? Why? Because they were studying in Moskow, in the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia named after Patrice Lumumba. That was the long-term strategy of USSR and Russia: invite young people from poor countries to study in Moskow, indoctrinate and recruit them as agents, then help them to advance politically and socially in their countries.

USSR supported Israel’s enemies in the wars of the past, and now it uses its capabilities to destabilize the Middle East. Hamas leadership is regularly visiting Moskow, and they partner. Russia has bases to train the terrorists, there is a video where one of Hamas terrorists saying loudly “Cover up!” in Russian with an accent. What Hamas did in Israel is just identical to what the Russian army did in Ukrainian cities, and what Russian mercenaries were doing in African villages. The same style. The worse things go in the world, the better for Russia, Iran, N.Korea and the like.

Russia is one of the countries that has not condemned the Hamas terrorist attack. And Russia is the country that benefits from it. It distracts attention from Ukraine, and may destabilize the political situation in the US even further because US citizens are among the hostages. And I am sure more proofs will come out soon. Hamas could not do it alone, the attack was very well planned and executed. Iran and Russia had their parts there. And the attack was done on Putin’s birthday, not sure if it’s just a coincidence, everyone knows he likes the “dates magic”.

When we say war in Ukraine is not just a local war and may lead to many wars if Russia is not punished, many do not believe it and think we are exaggerating. Well, in the past 1.5 years you’ve seen a number of Russian-led coups in African countries and massacres in Israel. What’s next? Balcans? Korea? Taiwan? More African ethnic wars? How about restoring IRA in Northern Ireland, and ETA in the land of Basques? Oh, presidential elections in US may end up very unexpectedly too. And inaction will only make things worse. Look back at 1938, and check again what happened after the world decided “not to provoke” Hitler and not punish him for taking Sudetes. Well, Crimea and Donbas are Soudettes of our time…

