onlyfactsplease

Ukraine’s Ground Forces commander publishes video of destroying Russian equipment with FPV drone

 12 OCTOBER 2023

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has published a video showing the destruction of Russian equipment with a Ukrainian FPV kamikaze drone. 

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote: “The 14th Brigade destroys Russian equipment using an FPV kamikaze drone.”

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Donate for drones:

Euro-card SEPA
Account number (IBAN): GB66CLJU00997187595264
BIC: CLJUGB21
Account Holder Name: HONCHAROV DMYTRO
TIN (Taxpayer Identification Number): 3188321450
Bank: Clear Junction Limited
Bank address: 15 Kingsway, London WC2B 6UN

PayPal: dmytgonc@gmail.com (leave the comment: “for fpv-drones”)

or:

https://u24.gov.ua/

Enter comments here: