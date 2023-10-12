Ukraine’s Ground Forces commander publishes video of destroying Russian equipment with FPV drone

12 OCTOBER 2023
Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has published a video showing the destruction of Russian equipment with a Ukrainian FPV kamikaze drone.
Source: Syrskyi on Telegram
Quote: “The 14th Brigade destroys Russian equipment using an FPV kamikaze drone.”
