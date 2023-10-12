Ukraine destroyed a bridge on the Gorlovka-Yasinovataya highway with JDAM-controlled aerial bomb

12.10.23

Ukrainian pilots of a JDAM-controlled aerial bomb destroyed an important bridge on the Gorlovka-Yasinovataya highway, significantly complicating logistics for the invaders.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording the results of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on social networks.

“Ukrainian troops used JDAM guided aerial bombs to strike a strategically important bridge for the enemy on the Horlivka-Yasinovataya highway. The destruction of this bridge blocked the way for the invaders to move supplies and the possible withdrawal of their troops,” the commentary on the video says.

JDAM (Joint Direct Attack Munition) is a set of equipment that turns free-fall bombs into all-weather guided munitions. The equipment includes a set of wings and a guidance system based on GPS navigation.

https://censor.net/ru/video_news/3449002/ukrainskie_piloty_upravlyaemoyi_aviabomboyi_jdam_unichtojili_most_na_trasse_gorlovkayasinovataya_video

Like this: Like Loading...