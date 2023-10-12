Ukraine already has samples of its own missiles with a range of up to 1000 kilometers, – Podolyak

Oleg Davygora17:24, 12.10.23

Despite the success in using strike drones, in order to achieve full parity in strike weapons with the aggressor, our military needs other types of weapons.

Advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak said that Ukraine has its own models of long-range weapons , but requires financial investments to expand production capacity.

According to him, during the counter-offensive in the south, it became clear that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have a great need for missile weapons to defeat the aggressor’s logistics. Taking this into account, Ukraine is prioritizing the production of its own missiles, Channel 24 reports .

Despite the success in using strike drones, in order to achieve full parity in strike weapons with the aggressor, our military needs other types of weapons.

“If we want to have parity, then we need not only drone production, but rocket production. And we already have proven experimental models that have a range of 750-1000 kilometers,” Podolyak said.

According to him, to achieve equality with Russia in this component of weapons, Ukraine needs to scale up its production.

“Ukraine cannot build, for example, a thousand missiles, or two thousand missiles in six months. But there is production, we are investing in it all. The state is working on it,” the adviser said.

Podolyak argues that Ukraine is seeking to invest in the production of drones of various modifications, including powerful ones with a large destruction radius, Ukrainian-made missiles to destroy Russian logistics in occupied territories, and artillery and tank shells of various calibers.

Production of Ukrainian weapons

The Ukrainian operational-tactical missile system “Grom 2” (export name) or OTRK “Sapsan” has been developed since 2013 by the Yuzhnoye design bureau on the basis of previous developments under the “Borisfen” and BFRK “Sapsan” projects.

It is assumed that the complex is built on the basis of a solid-fuel ballistic missile. The declared range is 280 km with the possibility of creating a version with a radius of up to 500 km.

