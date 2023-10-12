Volodymyr Kukharenko

Oct 12

Got another argument from a Hamas defender: “Imagine if your nation was terribly oppressed with many killed, what would you do?” And then posting some numbers and facts that might be true.

You know what? I do not have to imagine anything. In the past 100+ years, the Russian state has killed dozens of millions of Ukrainians (in 1933 alone, over 10 million were starved to death). In 1937, they killed almost all our writers, poets, artists scientists… In 1938, my own great-grandfather and his 2 brothers were executed for “connection with Ukrainian nationalists” (not sure what it really means). In WW2, Russian generals intentionally used Ukrainians as cheap infantry (“The more of them die, the less we will send to the prisons” Zukov said). Decades of cultural oppression and forced assimilation. In the past 1.5 years, they’ve killed hundreds of thousands of us, with civilians being the majority of victims. A week ago, they killed 55 people gathered at the funeral, just launched a rocket into the restaurant where they gathered. Their army is murdering us every day.

But even remembering all that, no matter what I may think about Russia as a country and most Russians as its supporters, I would NEVER EVER approve and would immediately condemn coming to a music festival in a random Russian city and killing random people, raping women, and taking children as hostages. No matter what their army is doing in my country and what most of Russians think about it. Doing so would mean becoming the monsters we are fighting against.

There is a line that cannot be crossed. There is a point when fight for the liberation becomes terrorism, there are actions after which you cannot be called human and justified. Hamas crossed this line. Their action does not help the Palestinian cause, because it turned so many people away from it. No one wants to side with those who lost their human face. If you do not separate yourself from the action and justify those who did it, how do I know you are not able or willing to do the same?

