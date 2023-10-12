The Russian ship “Pavel Derzhavin” was presumably blown up in Sevastopol

In Sevastopol, the patrol ship “Pavel Derzhavin” of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation could be blown up by a sea mine.

On October 11, preliminary information appeared about the detonation of the patrol ship “Pavel Derzhavyn” of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, Serhiy Bratchuk, the spokesman of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army – South, the head of the Civic Council under the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported.

The ship was on the external raid of Sevastopol (occupied Crimea).

Probably, “Pavel Derzhavin” blew up on a Russian sea mine. But the data needs confirmation.

The Telegram channel “Crimean wind” also reported on the detonation of the ship, citing its own sources. Residents of Sevastopol said they heard a “dull explosion” at 10 a.m. on October 11.

During the day, the monitoring group of the channel discovered a ship and a boat in the sea near Sevastopol. The ship, judging by its size, could have been a minesweeper.

“Pavel Derzhavin” is a patrol ship of project 22160 of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation. It was launched on February 21, 2019.

Project 22160 “Vasily Bykov” class patrol ships are a series of Russian patrol ships of the 3rd rank with guided missile weapons of the near and far sea zone. Developed at the “Northern PKB” and built at the JSC “Zelenodolskyi Zavod named after A. A. M. Gorky” to replenish the ships of the Russian Navy.

