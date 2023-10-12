Successful Breakthrough In The East: Ukrainian Forces Came To Russian Troops Rear

The Ukrainian forces significantly advanced south of Bakhmut.

12.10.2023

The head of the Press Service of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ilya Yevlash, reported on the successful actions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces. So, the Ukrainian soldiers managed to advance hundreds of meters south of Bakhmut. He said this on air at the United News information marathon.

“We continue offensive operations in the Bakhmut direction. In particular, over the past 24 hours, our defenders managed to cover hundreds of meters in some directions south of Bakhmut. The enemy continues to hit our forces with all types of available weapons, in particular, they opened fire 580 times from mortars, tanks, various grenade launchers and small arms, including artillery of all types and calibres,” Yevlash said.

As Ilya Yevlash reported, 8 clashes occurred in the Bakhmut direction within 24 hours. The Ukrainian Defenсe Forces managed to eliminate 167 invaders, and one more was captured.

“Over the past day, we managed to destroy 10 tanks and armoured fighting vehicles of the enemy, including armoured personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles and guns of various types – 152 mm and 122 mm calibers. These are Giatsint-B, Msta-B, one Grad multiple missile launch system and three more D-20 and two D-30 systems,” Yevlash added.

According to the Head of the Press Service of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted, Russian occupiers launched 601 shelling against Ukrainian forces in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction. The enemy also used aviation 13 times – Su-25, Su-35 aircraft and the Ka-52 helicopter. The enemy carried out 8 drone strikes.

Also, the Defence Forces repelled 25 attacks – 10 in the Kupiansky direction and 15 in the Lyman direction.

“The enemy does not abandon attempts to break through our defences, however, to no avail. 214 invaders were killed during the fighting, and 18 weapons and combat vehicles were also destroyed. Among the destroyed equipment were 2 T-80 tanks and 2 T-72 tanks, 7 armored combat vehicles – BMP-1, BMP-2, BTR-80 and MT-LB. “Several artillery gun systems, the D-20, D-30, Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers. Ural-type trucks and light vehicles were also destroyed,” Yevlash said.

The speaker also reported on the key goals for the Russians in the Kupiansk direction.

“The enemy is concentrating the attention near Senkivka, Ivanivka and Makiivka. Also, Russian troops have focused their efforts near the Nevske and Serebrianka forestries, trying to find a weak zone in our defence,” Yevlash said.

https://charter97.org/en/news/2023/10/12/567376/

Like this: Like Loading...