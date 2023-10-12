Steve Scalise nominated by Republicans to be next House speaker: Highlights

The vote was 113-99 in favor of Rep. Steve Scalise over Rep. Jim Jordan. The House adjourned without a floor vote, which has yet to be scheduled.

October 12, 2023

The latest news on the race to elect a new House speaker:

Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, defeated Rep. Jim Jordan, of Ohio, for the Republican nomination to be speaker and replace Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

House Republicans met last night to hear from the two candidates at a closed-door forum. They also met privately this morning to vote by secret ballot ahead of an eventual floor vote.

Democrats are backing House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, of New York — a formality, because they lack the votes to pick the speaker.

The race was triggered last week when Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., made a motion to vacate the chair of speaker and won a majority vote when all Democrats and eight Republicans voted against McCarthy.

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/live-blog/house-speaker-live-updates-rcna119455

Like this: Like Loading...