onlyfactsplease

Steve Scalise nominated by Republicans to be next House speaker: Highlights

The vote was 113-99 in favor of Rep. Steve Scalise over Rep. Jim Jordan. The House adjourned without a floor vote, which has yet to be scheduled.

October 12, 2023 

The latest news on the race to elect a new House speaker:

  • Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, defeated Rep. Jim Jordan, of Ohio, for the Republican nomination to be speaker and replace Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.
  • House Republicans met last night to hear from the two candidates at a closed-door forum. They also met privately this morning to vote by secret ballot ahead of an eventual floor vote.
  • Democrats are backing House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, of New York — a formality, because they lack the votes to pick the speaker.
  • The race was triggered last week when Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., made a motion to vacate the chair of speaker and won a majority vote when all Democrats and eight Republicans voted against McCarthy.

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/live-blog/house-speaker-live-updates-rcna119455

3 comments

  1. The race for speaker was between Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan. I am glad that Steve got the nomination, because in terms of Ukraine aid, he has a B grade, while Jim gets an F.
    But, as we see, Steve hasn’t been voted into office just yet.

    Reply

  2. He seems like a classic arsegiver to me.
    But hopefully I am wrong and the moneys will be flowing to Ukraine.

    ^Bert

    Reply

Enter comments here: