Steve Scalise nominated by Republicans to be next House speaker: Highlights

The vote was 113-99 in favor of Rep. Steve Scalise over Rep. Jim Jordan. The House adjourned without a floor vote, which has yet to be scheduled.
October 12, 2023
The latest news on the race to elect a new House speaker:
- Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, defeated Rep. Jim Jordan, of Ohio, for the Republican nomination to be speaker and replace Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.
- House Republicans met last night to hear from the two candidates at a closed-door forum. They also met privately this morning to vote by secret ballot ahead of an eventual floor vote.
- Democrats are backing House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, of New York — a formality, because they lack the votes to pick the speaker.
- The race was triggered last week when Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., made a motion to vacate the chair of speaker and won a majority vote when all Democrats and eight Republicans voted against McCarthy.
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/live-blog/house-speaker-live-updates-rcna119455
The race for speaker was between Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan. I am glad that Steve got the nomination, because in terms of Ukraine aid, he has a B grade, while Jim gets an F.
But, as we see, Steve hasn’t been voted into office just yet.
Promising.
I think he’s the one the Ukrainians wanted facts?
Let’s hope he delivers.
He seems like a classic arsegiver to me.
But hopefully I am wrong and the moneys will be flowing to Ukraine.
^Bert